New music duo, Roze unleashed on Nigerian music space – Vanguard



Vanguard New music duo, Roze unleashed on Nigerian music space

Vanguard

After successfully capturing and stamping their feet on the American music scene, it is not surprising that versatile singing duo, Eghosa Rodney Agbonayinma, aka 'Row' and Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma, aka 'Zuwa', decided to return to their fatherland …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

