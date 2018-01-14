New music duo, Roze unleashed on Nigerian music space – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
New music duo, Roze unleashed on Nigerian music space
Vanguard
After successfully capturing and stamping their feet on the American music scene, it is not surprising that versatile singing duo, Eghosa Rodney Agbonayinma, aka 'Row' and Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma, aka 'Zuwa', decided to return to their fatherland …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!