 New Music: Foresythe – For Two | Nigeria Today
New Music: Foresythe – For Two

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Chase Music Group singer Foresythe who burst onto the scene last year with his debut single “Omoge” and his second “Kerewa” is out with yet another lovely single titled “For Two“. Foresythe also featured of Jinmi Abduls‘ debut EP “JOLAG” as well as releasing other single like “Can’t Relate” & “Jungle Freestyle“. “For Two” was […]

