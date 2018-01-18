New Music: Kida Kudz feat. Dremo – Last Last

After receiving an overwhelming support from fans at his homecoming concert – Kida Kudz & Friends Outdoor show, the “Issa Vibe” star is fired up to repay their unending faith in his craft. He kicks off the year with a brand new single featuring DMW artiste, Dremo titled “Last Last”. Listen below:

