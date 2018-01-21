New Music: Klever Jay feat. Reekado Banks & Reminisce – Kini Level (Remix)

Klever Jay kicks of the year with the remix for his standout track of 2017, “Kini Level“, recruiting Reekado Banks & Reminisce. The track as produced and mixed by Lahlah. Download

The post New Music: Klever Jay feat. Reekado Banks & Reminisce – Kini Level (Remix) appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

