 New Music: Konga – Oshapranpran | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Konga – Oshapranpran

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

KONGA marks His return to the center stage of Nigerian Music with his Hit single “Oshanpranpran” available for download everywhere from 29th January 2019. Oshanpranpran is the banging new street anthem from KONGA, embracing the unique style that made him popular in the early 2000 infused with a catchy beat and all the styling of […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.