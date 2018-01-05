New Music: Olawunmi – El Shaddai
Olawunmi – full names Olawunmi Elizabeth Solomon is a recording artist, songwriter and songs minister with great vocal dexterity and anointing, a computer scientist and entrepreneur. Her new single “El Shaddai” meaning “Almighty” produced by Dharpsykord is a deep worship that has touched lives In different dimensions. Listen below: Get “El Shaddai” on: iTunes | Boomplay | […]
The post New Music: Olawunmi – El Shaddai appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!