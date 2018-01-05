New Music: Olawunmi – El Shaddai

Olawunmi – full names Olawunmi Elizabeth Solomon is a recording artist, songwriter and songs minister with great vocal dexterity and anointing, a computer scientist and entrepreneur. Her new single “El Shaddai” meaning “Almighty” produced by Dharpsykord is a deep worship that has touched lives In different dimensions. Listen below: Get “El Shaddai” on: iTunes | Boomplay | […]

The post New Music: Olawunmi – El Shaddai appeared first on BellaNaija.

