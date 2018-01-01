New Music: Oyinkanade – Oluwa feat. Q-Dot

MTN Project Fame season 5 superstar popularly known as Oyinkanade who is best known for his hit single “Adura” featuring Olamide, is back with a new song titled “Oluwa” to kick of the year 2018. The talented artiste enlists indigenous versatile artiste Q-Dot to serve a hot collaboration that talks about how he has kept […]

The post New Music: Oyinkanade – Oluwa feat. Q-Dot appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

