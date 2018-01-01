New Music: Oyinkanade – Oluwa feat. Q-Dot
MTN Project Fame season 5 superstar popularly known as Oyinkanade who is best known for his hit single “Adura” featuring Olamide, is back with a new song titled “Oluwa” to kick of the year 2018. The talented artiste enlists indigenous versatile artiste Q-Dot to serve a hot collaboration that talks about how he has kept […]
New Music: Oyinkanade – Oluwa feat. Q-Dot
