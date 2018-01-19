New Music: Prymal – Jabo

Off the success of his recent single “Teddy Bear” remix featuring Ice Prince, Prymal begins 2018 on a high note by serving up this potential street anthem titled “Jabo” Prod. by DJ Coublon. “Jabo” is a high tempo dance/party song which would see many showing off their best Shaku Shaku moves on the dance floor. Listen […]

The post New Music: Prymal – Jabo appeared first on BellaNaija.

