New Music: Skiibii x D’Tunes – Skibobo

Following his last single “Ogume“, Nigerian singer Skiibii who recently floated his own record label More Grace Music World is back with another single, “Skibobo” featuring D’Tunes. The track was produced by D’Tunes and mixed by Swaps. Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: Skiibii x D’Tunes – Skibobo appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

