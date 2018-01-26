New Music: Skiibii x D’Tunes – Skibobo
Following his last single “Ogume“, Nigerian singer Skiibii who recently floated his own record label More Grace Music World is back with another single, “Skibobo” featuring D’Tunes. The track was produced by D’Tunes and mixed by Swaps. Listen and Download below: Download
