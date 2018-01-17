New Music: Tim Lyre feat. Joyce Olong – Right Now

Latest single from Tim Lyre featuring Joyce Olong titled “Right Now“, a song inspired from the post-relationship relations a boy and girl who are no longer together but can’t shake the physical attraction that exists between them. It is an unusual love story, but a love story none the less, Produced by Tim Lyre with co-production […]

The post New Music: Tim Lyre feat. Joyce Olong – Right Now appeared first on BellaNaija.

