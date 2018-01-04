 New Music + Video: ED iZycs feat. Kimberleigh Venty – ADORE | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music + Video: ED iZycs feat. Kimberleigh Venty – ADORE

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Cadilly Entertainment‘s dexterous instrumentalist/singer ED iZycs drops this masterpiece “ADORE” featuring South Africa’s Kimberleigh Venty. “ADORE” was produced by the polymath, ED iZycs himseld and mixed/balanced fruitlessly by genius sound engineer, Leriq. “ADORE“‘s beautifully sequenced scenes were all shot in South Africa by the same maestro ED iZycs for Empressionisto. Listen and Download below: Download […]

The post New Music + Video: ED iZycs feat. Kimberleigh Venty – ADORE appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.