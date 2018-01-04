New Music + Video: ED iZycs feat. Kimberleigh Venty – ADORE
Cadilly Entertainment‘s dexterous instrumentalist/singer ED iZycs drops this masterpiece “ADORE” featuring South Africa’s Kimberleigh Venty. “ADORE” was produced by the polymath, ED iZycs himseld and mixed/balanced fruitlessly by genius sound engineer, Leriq. “ADORE“‘s beautifully sequenced scenes were all shot in South Africa by the same maestro ED iZycs for Empressionisto. Listen and Download below: Download […]
The post New Music + Video: ED iZycs feat. Kimberleigh Venty – ADORE appeared first on BellaNaija.
