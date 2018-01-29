New Music + Video: Larry Gaaga feat. Davido – DOE

Fresh off the success of the heavy influence of his dance move inspired 2017 hit Gaaga Shuffle by the legendary 2Baba, the Gaaga Muzik supremo Larry Gaaga recruits the expertise of DMW/Sony Music superstar on this cut titled DOE, to devastating effect. DOE is produced by Fresh and the visuals shot and directed by Clarence Peters of Capital Dreams. […]

The post New Music + Video: Larry Gaaga feat. Davido – DOE appeared first on BellaNaija.

