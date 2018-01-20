New Music + Video: Major Distraction x Preye – On The Move
Preye Itams & visual artist Romeo Shagba otherwise known as Major Distraction team up on this ambient trip-hop song titled “On The Move“. The track was produced by Major Distraction, mixed and mastered by Sute Iwar while the video was shot by Romeo Shagba. Listen below: Get “On The Move” on: iTunes | Spotify Watch […]
The post New Music + Video: Major Distraction x Preye – On The Move appeared first on BellaNaija.
