New Music + Video: Medikal feat. Bisa Kdei – For You
Rapper Medikal drops a brand new video to a brand new single, titled For You featuring highlife singer Bisa Kdei. The song was produced by Unkle Beatz, and the video was directed by The Photo Grapherx. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below:
The post New Music + Video: Medikal feat. Bisa Kdei – For You appeared first on BellaNaija.
