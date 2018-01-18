 New Music: VJ Adams feat. Mr Eazi – Bless My Way | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: VJ Adams feat. Mr Eazi – Bless My Way

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Fresh off the red carpet for the most talked about Soundcity MVP Awards festival, VJ Adams shares the new Mr Eazi  assisted single titled “Bless My Way“. It is a mellow rap record that sees the collaborator deliver impressive and easy to sing-along lyrics! Fashion, TV and music maverick VJ Adams is set to release his […]

The post New Music: VJ Adams feat. Mr Eazi – Bless My Way appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.