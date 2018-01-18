New Music: VJ Adams feat. Mr Eazi – Bless My Way
Fresh off the red carpet for the most talked about Soundcity MVP Awards festival, VJ Adams shares the new Mr Eazi assisted single titled “Bless My Way“. It is a mellow rap record that sees the collaborator deliver impressive and easy to sing-along lyrics! Fashion, TV and music maverick VJ Adams is set to release his […]
The post New Music: VJ Adams feat. Mr Eazi – Bless My Way appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
