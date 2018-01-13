 New Music: Ycee feat. Eugy – Say Bye Bye | Nigeria Today
New Music: Ycee feat. Eugy – Say Bye Bye

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Tinny Entertainment headline act – Ycee had a banner year in 2017 with the release of hit single – “Juice” and his “The First Wave” EP. He begins 2018 by headlining his concert in London and following that up with the release of a spanking new single. Produced by UK based producers – Team Salut, the single “Say […]

The post New Music: Ycee feat. Eugy – Say Bye Bye appeared first on BellaNaija.

