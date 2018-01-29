New NSE’s share pricing method commendable – Experts – WorldStage
Guardian
New NSE's share pricing method commendable – Experts
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline— The new share pricing method introduced by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has been commended by financial experts in the country. The experts are excited that it would not allow share prices to trade as low as one kobo and …
