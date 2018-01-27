New tariffs for Lekki-Epe tollgate take effect Feb 1

Joshua Bassey

The motoring public will pay a little higher to cross the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza on Lekki-Epe expressway as well as the Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge, both in Lagos, beginning from February 1, 2018, as new tariffs take effect.

The Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC), operator of the admiralty tollgate said the review was coming after due consultations with the stakeholders.

According to a press statement, the toll fare increase is as a result of current economic and business realities that have adversely increased the cost of operations and maintenance of the company’s loan obligations.

Mohammed Hassan, managing director of LCC, noted that the feedback and recommendations received during a series of consultations held in December 2017 with stakeholders in Eti-Osa local government area and its environs considerably influenced the new toll fares to be paid by motorists plying the expressway and the link bridge.

Justifying the new fare, Hassan said: “Since the commencement of tolling in December 2011, the toll tariffs had remained the same, despite the continuous increase in the cost of operations to ensure that the toll plazas and the road infrastructure are well maintained. The toll review has also become necessary to enable the company meet its loan obligations to its local and foreign lenders, considering the fact that foreign exchange rates have continued to increase astronomically in the last couple of years. LCC cannot continue to operate or provide the services required from us if we do not review the toll tariffs”.

Many of the consulted stakeholders including traditional rulers and community leaders, residents’ associations and youth groups, Eti-Osa Local Government officials, members of the media, as well as members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Eti-Osa Local Government Area agreed that there was a need for constant upgrade of road facilities, as the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe corridor was rapidly becoming an international economic hub for investors.

Following extensive consultations held with stakeholders in the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway of Lagos State, the Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC), has announced a review in toll tariffs at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza with effect from Thursday, February 1, 2018.

According to a press statement, the toll fare increase is as a result of current economic and business realities that have adversely increased the cost of operations and maintenance of the company’s loan obligations.

The Managing Director, LCC, Mohammed Hassan noted that the feedback and recommendations received during the series of consultations held in December 2017 with stakeholders in Eti-Osa Local Government area and its environs considerably influenced the new toll fares to be paid by motorists plying the Expressway and the Link Bridge.

Detailing the new development, Hassan said: “Since the commencement of tolling in December 2011, the toll tariffs had remained the same despite the continuous increase in the cost of operations to ensure that the toll plazas and the road infrastructure are well maintained. The toll review has also become necessary to enable the company meet its loan obligations to its local and foreign lenders, considering the fact that foreign exchange rates have continued to increase astronomically in the last couple of years. LCC cannot continue to operate or provide the services required by the motorist.”

Reacting to the development, chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), Jakande, Eti-Osa local lovernment chapter, Taofeek Oluwa, lauded the foresight of LCC in consulting with leaders and members of the NURTW in the area.

Oluwa said that although the toll fare review by the operator was unavoidable, the NURTW is pleased to note that LCC heeded their advice for a minimal increment on toll fare from N80 to N100 (N90 for eTag users) for commercial transport buses plying the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway.

.

The post New tariffs for Lekki-Epe tollgate take effect Feb 1 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

