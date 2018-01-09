 New Video: CDQ – Werey Yo | Nigeria Today
New Video: CDQ – Werey Yo

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Indigenous rapper – CDQ starts the year on a high note by putting out the visuals to his previously released single – “Werey Yo”. The video was directed by Clarence Peters and it features a cameo appearance from Masterkraft who also produced the song. Hit Play below!

