New Video: DJ Coublon feat. Klem – Shokoto Yokoto

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Ace music producer and proven hitmaker – DJ Coublon serves up the visuals to his single – Shokoto Yokoto featuring  singer/songwriter  – Klem. Hit Play below! ﻿

