New Video: DJ Coublon feat. Klem – Shokoto Yokoto
Ace music producer and proven hitmaker – DJ Coublon serves up the visuals to his single – Shokoto Yokoto featuring singer/songwriter – Klem. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: DJ Coublon feat. Klem – Shokoto Yokoto appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!