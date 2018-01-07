New Video: Efya – Love
Efya releases the official visuals to a single she dropped in early 2017, called “Love“. The award winning songstress croons her way into her lover’s heart on this tune, produced by The Gentleman. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: Efya – Love appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
