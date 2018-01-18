 New Video: Korede Bello – Melanin Popping | Nigeria Today
New Video: Korede Bello – Melanin Popping

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

It’s been a minute since we heard something new from Mavin Records superstar – Korede Bello. Mr Romantic kicks off 2018 by premiering his well-anticipated single – “Melanin Popping”. The visuals also features a bevy of melanin popping ladies which makes for an eye candy. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post New Video: Korede Bello – Melanin Popping appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

