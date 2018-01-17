 New Video: Minjin – I Am | Nigeria Today
New Video: Minjin – I Am

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

After the success of his last single “Baby Kojo” featuring Timaya; afro-pop star and gifted artist Minjin officially releases the music video for his buzzing single “I Am“. The award-winning performer and African King moves emotions with the self produced number, which is a brilliant fusion of afrobeat and hip-life. Watch the sexy clip which […]

