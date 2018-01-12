New Video: MzVee feat. Yemi Alade – Come And See My Moda
Talented Ghanaian songstress MzVee releases her first offering for 2018, a new music video featuring Nigerian singer Yemi Alade in their new collaboration titled “Come and See My Moda”, produced by Kuami Eugene and Richie Mensah. The video was directed by XBills Ebenezer. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: MzVee feat. Yemi Alade – Come And See My Moda appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!