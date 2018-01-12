New Video: MzVee feat. Yemi Alade – Come And See My Moda

Talented Ghanaian songstress MzVee releases her first offering for 2018, a new music video featuring Nigerian singer Yemi Alade in their new collaboration titled “Come and See My Moda”, produced by Kuami Eugene and Richie Mensah. The video was directed by XBills Ebenezer. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post New Video: MzVee feat. Yemi Alade – Come And See My Moda appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

