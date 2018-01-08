New Video: Reekado Banks feat. Tiwa Savage & Fiokee – Like

Mavin Records act, Reekado Banks begins his 2018 campaign with the premiere of the official video for to his chart topping record titled “Like“ which features Tiwa Savage & Fiokee. The video for the Del’B produced single was shot by Clarence Peters. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post New Video: Reekado Banks feat. Tiwa Savage & Fiokee – Like appeared first on BellaNaija.

