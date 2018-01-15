New Video: Skales – Kpete Wicked

Skales is out with the official music video for his song “Kpete Wicked” off his successful 2017 sophomore album, “The Never Say Never Guy“. “Kpete Wicked” is a mid-tempo song that incorporates traditional Yoruba acoustics with short saxophone interludes by Rick, creating an overarching sound that fans can groove to. “Kpete Wicked” is produced by […]

The post New Video: Skales – Kpete Wicked appeared first on BellaNaija.

