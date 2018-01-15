 New Video: Skales – Kpete Wicked | Nigeria Today
New Video: Skales – Kpete Wicked

Posted on Jan 15, 2018

Skales is out with the official music video for his song “Kpete Wicked” off his successful 2017 sophomore album, “The Never Say Never Guy“. “Kpete Wicked” is a mid-tempo song that incorporates traditional Yoruba acoustics with short saxophone interludes by Rick, creating an overarching sound that fans can groove to. “Kpete Wicked” is produced by […]

