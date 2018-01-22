New Video: VJ Adams feat. Mr Eazi – Bless My Way
Just over a day after he released the audio, VJ Adams has unveiled the visuals for his latest single “Bless My Way” featuring Detty Boy, Mr Eazi. The video was shot and directed by Avalon Okpe. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: VJ Adams feat. Mr Eazi – Bless My Way appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
