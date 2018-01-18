New Video: Wande Coal – Tur-Key Nla

Wande Coal finished last year on a high with this tune and has wasted no time in shooting and releasing the visuals. “Tur-Key Nla” visuals is colorful, features shaku shaku dance in all fomrs and was directed by Unlimited L.A. Hit Play below! ﻿

