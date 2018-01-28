New Video: YCee – I Wish

Tinny Entertainment music star YCee has just released the video for his song “I Wish” which was dropped in November, 2017. The song was produced by Beats By Karma and the video was directed by Visionary Pictures. Watch it below.

The post New Video: YCee – I Wish appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

