New Year: Aisha Buhari tasks children on discipline, education – Vanguard



Vanguard New Year: Aisha Buhari tasks children on discipline, education

Vanguard

Abuja – The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called on children in the country to be disciplined, respectful to parents and dedicated to their studies to become better citizens in life. Aisha Buhari Buhari made the call in her address at …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

