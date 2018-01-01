New Year: Aisha Buhari tasks children on discipline, education – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
New Year: Aisha Buhari tasks children on discipline, education
Vanguard
Abuja – The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called on children in the country to be disciplined, respectful to parents and dedicated to their studies to become better citizens in life. Aisha Buhari Buhari made the call in her address at …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!