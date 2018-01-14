New Year, Annual Fasting: Religious Ritual Or Spirituality? – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
New Year, Annual Fasting: Religious Ritual Or Spirituality?
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – At the beginning of every year, some Pentecostal churches make it a point of duty to mandate their congregation to fast for a particular number of days, say 20, 30, 40, 70, 80, 100 etc. While some Churches make theirs at the beginning of the …
Proven health benefits of fasting
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!