New Year: Gov. Bindow pardons 39 inmates in Adamawa
The Adamawa State governor, Sen. Mohamadu Jibrilla Bindow on Monday pardoned 39 prisoners serving various jail terms in the state. Bindow disclosed this in a statement issued by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ahmad Sajoh, as part of events marking the 2018 new year celebrations. The released prisoners were advised to use […]
