New Year killings reprehensible, says President

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and outrage at reports of killings of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers State and the traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Dr Gambo Makama, and his wife in Sango Local Government Area of Kaduna State on the New Year’s Day.

The President, who described the incidents as “reprehensible and unacceptable”, directed law enforcement agencies in both states to intensify their efforts to speedily bring the perpetrators to book.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said: “I have always maintained that nothing justifies the taking of the life of an innocent person.

“People in our communities must learn to live peacefully.”

President Buhari urged the communities affected not to embark on reprisal attacks, but allow the security agencies to carry out comprehensive investigations to punish the culprits.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and wished the injured faster recovery.

The post New Year killings reprehensible, says President appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

