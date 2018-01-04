 New Zimbabwe government seeks to sell stakes in state-owned companies – Naija247news | Nigeria Today
New Zimbabwe government seeks to sell stakes in state-owned companies – Naija247news

Posted on Jan 4, 2018


New Zimbabwe government seeks to sell stakes in state-owned companies
HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe has invited bids for stakes in up to eight loss-making state-owned enterprises, including its national airline and power utility, to help plug a ballooning budget deficit, its deputy finance minister said on Wednesday
