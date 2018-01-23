Newcastle United Sign Chelsea’s Kenedy On Loan – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Newcastle United Sign Chelsea's Kenedy On Loan
Complete Sports Nigeria
Newcastle United have signed defender Kenedy on loan from Chelsea, the Brazilian's new club have announced. “Newcastle United are pleased to announce the signing of Kenedy on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season,” Newcastle stated on their …
Newcastle land Kenedy on loan suggesting £52m Chelsea double deal is nearly done
Newcastle sign Chelsea´s Kenedy on loan for the rest of the season
Newcastle Confirm Signing of Kenedy From Chelsea on Loan Deal Until the End of the Season
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!