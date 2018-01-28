 Newport’s Mike Flynn looks to extend Wembley record in Tottenham replay – The Guardian | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Newport’s Mike Flynn looks to extend Wembley record in Tottenham replay – The Guardian

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Newport's Mike Flynn looks to extend Wembley record in Tottenham replay
The Guardian
It said plenty for the evening Mike Flynn had just experienced that his biggest concern involved keeping a proud statistic intact. “I played there in the play-off final for Newport and got us back in the league,” the Newport County manager said of
Mauricio Pochettino holds his hands up as Newport County get well deserved replay against TottenhamTelegraph.co.uk
January transfer news & rumours: Kane sets Real Madrid demandsGoal.com
Newport County's heroics against Tottenham Hotspur shows the FA Cup still holds the power to amazeDaily Mail
Daily Star –Mirror.co.uk –ESPN –BBC Sport
all 359 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.