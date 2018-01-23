News Flash: Super Eagles Qualify For CHAN Quarter-Finals

It was an impressive performance as Super Eagles come from behind to beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 .Therefore qualifying for quarter-finals Group C winners, with Libya beating Rwanda 1-0 in the group’s . Other groups to join them in the last eight stage.

The post News Flash: Super Eagles Qualify For CHAN Quarter-Finals appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

