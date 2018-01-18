Neymar scores 4 in PSG rout yet still leaves field unhappy – USA TODAY
|
|
Neymar scores 4 in PSG rout yet still leaves field unhappy
PARIS (AP) — Neymar scored four goals and set up two in a dazzling performance as Paris Saint-Germain beat Dijon 8-0 on Wednesday, yet still the Brazil star left the field bitterly shaking his head in disappointment. Perhaps it was hearing some fans …
