NFF holds seminar for match commissioners

The Nigeria Football Federation has perfected arrangements to organize its annual seminar for match commissioners of the various Leagues, January 9-11, 2018.

Chairman of the Match Commissioners Appointment Committee and NFF Executive Committee member, Alhaji Babagana Kalli, who confirmed this at the weekend, said that while match commissioners of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will take the stage on the first day of the three –day programme (Tuesday), match commissioners of the Nigeria National League (NNL) will take their turn on Wednesday, and the stage will be set for those of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and the Nationwide League One (NLO) on Thursday.

NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko will declare the three –day event open on Tuesday, on behalf of NFF President Amaju Pinnick, who will be away in Morocco on CAF duty.

He will be supported by NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, and some members of the NFF Executive Committee.

Kalli also disclosed that about 200 match commissioners are expected for each of the three days, with Professor Musa Garba Yakassai, Mr. Bola Oyeyode and Alhaji Mohammed Adebayo Aminu the resource persons.

While Professor Yakassai will speak on ‘Duties and Responsibilities of a Match Commissioner,’ Oyeyode, NFF’s Director of Competitions, will dwell on ‘Match Organization,’ and Aminu will talk on ‘Online Match Reporting’.

The post NFF holds seminar for match commissioners appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

