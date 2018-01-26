NFF “In Shock”, Mourn Death Of Former Exco Member Deji Tinubu

The Nigeria Football Federation are mourning the untimely and shocking death of their former executive committee member, Deji Tinubu, who passed on Thursday evening.

Tinubu, who was the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Commerce, died after playing football at a retreat for senior government officials in Epe in the outskirts of Lagos.

He reportedly slumped while playing the game he loved with a passion and later died in the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Executive Committee member of the NFF, Mr. Deji Tinubu following his sudden demise last night,” the NFF tweeted on Friday morning.

“We are still in shock as we pray for the repose of his soul. #RIPDejiTinubu.”

Tinubu was the Special Adviser to Ambode on Sports until his recent redeployment to Commerce and he was one of Nigeria’s most recognised sports analysts on radio and television.

