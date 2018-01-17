NFF reveals World Cup program

To several applauses and commendation for good planning and focus, the Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday in Lagos made public its 2018 FIFA World Cup program for the Super Eagles, revealing venues and dates for six pre-World Cup friendly matches, kit launch, camping programmes and venues, the team base camp, sponsors’ event and how the team will travel during the World Cup finals proper.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick unfurled the entire program at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, immediately after the contract signing with Coca-Cola.

The program explained that the Eagles will play Poland, Serbia, Democratic Republic of Congo, England, Czech Republic an a yet-to-be-named South American team on the way to the World Cup finals in Russia.

On 7th February in London, kit sponsors NIKE will unveil the official kit the Eagles will use at the World Cup finals, while a Sponsors/Partners event will hold also in London hours after the friendly with England’s Three Lions at Wembley on 2nd June.

The team’s first phase camping will hold in Abuja or Uyo between 22nd and 30th May, while the second phase camping will hold at a health resort in Austria 3rd – 11th June.

The close camp at the Eagles’ official World Cup team base camp is at Yessentuki, Stavropol Territory in Russia’s southern region, starting 11th June.

KEY DATES

7th February: NIKE to launch official kit in London

23rd March: Friendly Vs Poland in Warsaw

27th March: Friendly Vs Serbia in London

22nd May – 30th May: First Phase Camping in Abuja/Uyo

28th May: Friendly Vs DR Congo in Abuja/Uyo

2nd June: Friendly Vs England in London. (Same night, Sponsors/Partners event in London)

3rd – 11th June: Second Phase camping in Austria

6th June: Friendly Vs Czech Republic in Austria

9th June: Friendly Vs TBC in Austria

From 11th June: Close camp at team base camp in Yessentuki

