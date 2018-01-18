 NFF seals $4m Coca-Cola deal – The Punch | Nigeria Today
NFF seals $4m Coca-Cola deal – The Punch

The Punch

NFF seals $4m Coca-Cola deal
The Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday sealed a $4m five-year sponsorship deal with soft drinks giant Coca-Cola. At a ceremony in Lagos, the federation also unveiled its programme for the 2018 World Cup, which starts on February 7, with Nike
