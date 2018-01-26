NFF signs Swedish coach Dennerby for Super Falcons

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday in Abuja said it has signed an agreement with Swedish football coach Thomas Dennerby to join the Super Falcons as Head Coach. Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, said in a statement that the contract also enables Dennerby to come into the job with an assistant, Jorgen Petersson. […]

The post NFF signs Swedish coach Dennerby for Super Falcons appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

