 NFF supremo Amaju Pinnick offers Wilson Oruma job in national team – TODAY.NG | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NFF supremo Amaju Pinnick offers Wilson Oruma job in national team – TODAY.NG

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


TODAY.NG

NFF supremo Amaju Pinnick offers Wilson Oruma job in national team
TODAY.NG
Distressed former Super Eagles midfielder Wilson Oruma who has been battling emotional disorder after being defrauded N2 billion by fake oil businessmen has been offered a job as assistant coach in one of the national teams. The cheery news was given
WAPIC becomes NFF's official insurance services providerNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.