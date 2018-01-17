NFF to Unveil Super Eagles World Cup Kits in London

Nigeria’s World Cup training camp will officially open on May 22, in Abuja and the country’s special kits for the Mundial in Russia will be presented to the public on February 7, in London.

This, officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have made known on Wednesday in Lagos.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick confirmed the friendlies that have been lined-up ahead of the Russia mundial in June, stating that the senior national team boys will battle Serbia in London on March 27, four days after a friendly against Poland at the 42,000 capacity Municipal Stadium in Wroclaw.

The team will return to Nigeria for the May camping in Abuja and will then play a home front final fair-well match against Congo on May 28, with President Muhammadu Buhari expected to watch the match live at the stadium.

Pinnick also confirmed that the Super Eagles will take on England at Wembley on June 2, before traveling to Austria for another warm-up match against Czech Republic on June 6.

Nigeria Football Federation agreed to play England, Poland and Serbia because they ranked higher than Nigeria in the Fifa rankings. Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr will name his final 23-man roster for the World Cup after the friendly against the Three Lions.

Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Elderson Echiejile, Ogenekaro Etebo, Francis Uzoho, Leon Balogun and John Obi Mikel are some of the players expected to be named on Rohr’s provisional roster for the Russia World Cup.

The national team officials said invited players would have no excuse to report to the World Cup camp which opens May 22, stating that Premier League will conclude this season on Sunday, May 13, a day after the final round in the Bundesliga, while the Portuguese Primeira Liga and Turkish Super Lig finishes on May 13 and 19 respectively,

With the friendlies in-line ahead of the World Cup for the Super Eagles including the friendly against Argentina on November 14, last year, the Rohr boys would have played a count of six warm-up matches before they step out on the Kaliningrad Stadium turf to face Croatia in their first game in the Russia 2018 mundial.

