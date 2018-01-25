Nganjiwa: EFCC files appeal at Supreme Court – The Nation Newspaper
Nganjiwa: EFCC files appeal at Supreme Court
The Nation Newspaper
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the Supreme Court to reverse a Court of Appeal decision which quashed a corruption charge against Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa. It prayed the apex court to declare that the appellate court …
EFCC Approaches Supreme Court, Challenges Judgment On Justice Nganjiwa
