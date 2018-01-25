 Nganjiwa: EFCC files appeal at Supreme Court – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nganjiwa: EFCC files appeal at Supreme Court – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Nganjiwa: EFCC files appeal at Supreme Court
The Nation Newspaper
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the Supreme Court to reverse a Court of Appeal decision which quashed a corruption charge against Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa. It prayed the apex court to declare that the appellate court
EFCC Approaches Supreme Court, Challenges Judgment On Justice NganjiwaCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.