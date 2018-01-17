Ngige’s Promise Over New Minimum Wage – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Ngige's Promise Over New Minimum Wage
Independent Newspapers Limited
There is a common adage that says when one door closes, there is the tendency, all things being equal, that another one will open. Which was why having taken President Muhammadu Buhari six months to constitute his first-ever set of ministers since his …
Desperate domestic workers reject pay increase
How much you should be paying your domestic worker in 2018
Increased minimum wage for domestic workers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!