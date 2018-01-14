NGO Donates Food Items To 2,000 Widows In Kogi

BY SAM EGWWU, Lokoja An NGO, Doyin & Suzan Foundation, yesterday said that it has distributed relief items, foodstuffs and other empowerment materials worth N12 million to over 2000 widows across Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State. The chairperson, board of trustees (BoT) of the foundation, Mrs Adedoyin Eshanumi, told journalists at the distribution venue […]

The post NGO Donates Food Items To 2,000 Widows In Kogi appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

