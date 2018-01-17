Nicolas Otamendi signs two-year contract extension with Man City as leaders look to tie down key players – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Nicolas Otamendi signs two-year contract extension with Man City as leaders look to tie down key players
Telegraph.co.uk
Nicolas Otamendi has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City as the Premier League leaders step up their efforts to secure the long-term futures of key players. The Argentina centre-half, who has made huge strides over the past year …
EPL: Nicolás Otamendi extends Man City contract until 2022
Manchester United-Burnley Preview
Man City player Nicolas Otamendi sets himself a new challenge
