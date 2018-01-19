Niger Delta Groups Regroup For Attacks On Oil Pipelines

Militant leaders and fighters in the Niger Delta have reportedly regrouped to launch fresh attacks on oil installations in the region. The latest plot is coming less than 24 hours after the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) also announced plans to likely commence fresh assault on pipelines in the region. According to Vanguard, the militants are […]

The post Niger Delta Groups Regroup For Attacks On Oil Pipelines appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

